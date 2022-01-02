Ugandans in China Celebrate Annual Enkuka

Peacock Hotel in Beijing city was a meeting place for Ugandans working in China on December 31, 2021, as they gathered to celebrate their annual Enkuka event. The event is held annually at the end of the year to unite Ugandans living and working in China. It was an event to remember for every attendee, with thrilling moments on the red carpet and the stage where a live band serenaded the attendees.

The deputy Ambassador of Uganda to China, H.E Fred Mugisha added weight to the occasion with his attendance. The Ambassador urged Ugandans to work together and love one another to progress in a foreign land.

President of Ugandans In China Henry Kityo Ssemakula (L) during the event

He asked them to emulate ants and build up a strong community. “As you work, you should ensure you invest back home. Whatever useful knowledge you get from here, you should use it to develop your home country,” he said.

It was also at the same event that the new President of Ugandans in China, Ssemakula Henry Kityo was sworn in. Ssemakula thanked Ugandans for their trust in him and promised to build the community. He called upon every Ugandan in China to work with him and also support his programs such as the SACCO where they save money to cater for emergencies and collective development.