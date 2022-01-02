Ugandans in China Celebrate Annual Enkuka

The deputy Ambassador of Uganda to China, H.E Fred Mugisha during the event

Peacock Hotel in Beijing city was a meeting place for Ugandans working in China on December 31, 2021, as they gathered to celebrate their annual Enkuka event. The event is held annually at the end of the year to unite Ugandans living and working in China. It was an event to remember for every attendee, with thrilling moments on the red carpet and the stage where a live band serenaded the attendees.

