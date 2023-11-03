Embrace the silver trend

While we may not all have been born with a silver spoon in our mouths, there is a contemporary way to flaunt silver and emerge as a style icon. Silver, an often-overlooked metallic choice, holds the power to transform your wardrobe and ensure you stand out in any crowd. What is more, it seamlessly complements various textures and colour palettes, making it a versatile addition to your style.

Here is how you can incorporate silver into your style without stepping too far out of your comfort zone.

Start subtle

Silver undoubtedly commands attention when you wear it. If you are not inclined to make bold fashion statements, you can introduce silver in small, subtle ways and complement it with other textures and hues. For instance, consider enhancing your classic black denim with a silver mesh top, completed by a dark-toned blazer.

The silver top effortlessly elevates an otherwise understated look, allowing you to make a statement without pushing your boundaries. Alternatively, you can opt for silver accessories, such as a statement bag, boots, or bold jewellery, to accentuate your outfit.

For a classic “little black dress”, silver ankle booties can add a touch of distinction that is bound to turn heads.

Going all in

Silver was possibly the most popular trend seen at the just-concluded renaissance tour by Beyonce offering a captivating showcase of the trend. If you are feeling adventurous, a concert is an ideal starting point for fully embracing silver. Going all out with silver can also be fitting for a red carpet event or costume party, where extravagant attire is encouraged. You can choose to wear an all-encompassing silver ensemble and balance it with more understated accessories.

For example, if you opt for an oversized blazer adorned with silver details, pair it with more subtle shoes and accessories to let the blazer take the spotlight. Remember, there are no strict rules for donning this trend. However, if you feel your look is becoming overwhelming, it might be a sign to introduce subtler elements to maintain balance.

Incorporating silver into your fashion repertoire is about finding your unique style and comfort level while staying ahead of the fashion curve. Whether you start with small silver accents or go all out with a dazzling silver outfit, this trend offers endless possibilities for you to explore and make an undeniably unforgettable statement.