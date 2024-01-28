What exactly is ekisaati

If you are on X, formerly known as Twitter, chances are you have heard of the trend ekisaati.

It is hard to trace how the craze started, but it indeed started with a platform plug, Albert Katruguma.

He has used the phrase for a long time, and he has also worn the said ekisaati longer than many people could remember. In fact, when he found a person at an event in ekisaati, he would take a picture with them, and the next day, it would land on the timeline with a caption, “Boss webale ekisaati.” (Thanks for the shirt).

The first Ugandan incident of many people wearing ekisaati at once was totally accidental. If you have gone out many times, you will know that Ugandans cannot stay on theme. You ask them to wear shorts and carry a leesu; they will wear their denim trousers and carry nothing on them; you tell them it is called blankets and wine; they will come and enjoy all 30 editions of the event and absolutely carry no wine or a blanket.

Catching frenzy

So, on October 20, 2023, Azawi held her concert at Kampala Serena. It was the first time she was performing music from her Sankofa album, which was pretty new. So, she asked people to come dressed in Ankaras, and somehow some listened.

Others probably did not know what Ankara was and somehow picked the multi-coloured ekisaati they could lay their hands on. And that is how the concert ended up with a certain pattern of shirts that many identified as kisaati online.

However, the frenzy of the said outfit picked up at the last edition of Blankets and Wine. For some reason, most men donned the multicoloured shirt, and just like that, the internet was sent into a frenzy that is yet to die out.

From Asan Kasingye, the former police spokesperson, and BBS journalist Culton Scovia to Canary Mugume, you could think people were flexing to show off their shirts.

As you read this, there is more to the shirts; there is a song by Mun*G, Kisaati Masavu.

The song has further added fuel to the frenzy surrounding the shirts. Its lyrics are catchy, and even when it sounds rushed, the beats are indeed infectious, which solidifies the popularity of the ekisaati even more.

But what exactly is ekisaati?

People refer to the shirts as beach shirts, Hawaiian, Palaka Aloha, or Aloha.

Aloha shirts are the definition of a cool tropical fashion statement; the origins of the shirts are lost to history, but it is said the first ones of their kind appeared in the 1920s or 1930s, when a local Japanese woman adapted a kimono fabric to make men’s shirts.

They soon became a hit among tourists to Hawaii.

Later after the World War, soldiers from the Hawaii bases returned to mainland America with the shirts. They became a thing. Elvis Presley, literally the world’s biggest superstar in the 1960s, wore the shirt on the cover of the musical comedy Blue Hawaii. Soon, the shirt became a hit across the globe.

The many patterns or motifs on aloha shirts, but the commonest, are hibiscus flowers; they are the state flower of Hawaii and the classic original.