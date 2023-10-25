Among, Magogo blessed with twins

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has given birth to twins fathered by FUFA president Moses Magogo, her deputy announced on Monday.

“With great joy, I congratulate my brother Moses Magogo and my sister Speaker Anita Among upon the double bundle of joy,” Thomas Tayebwa wrote on X, formally Twitter.

He added: “You are now Ssalongo (father of twins) and Nnalongo (mother of twins). Congratulations once again.”

While details regarding the twins’ genders remain scanty, we have learnt that the babies and their mother who was born November 23, 1973---are in good health.

Among, who has not been seen in public in almost a month, officially got married to her lawmaker husband Magogo at a private ceremony in August 2022.