He lied about us being in a relationship

Children: The couple are blessed with a baby boy; Seth Muwanguzi Magembe, who is a year and half old. 

By  Joyce Aheebwa

Magembe was asked by his spiritual mother to show up at her home with a girlfriend or lose her support. Because he needed this support, he invited Namitala without revealing his plan. As they were being counselled to be a good couple, she questioned Magembe’s intentions. However, later at home, she knew that only a man who loves you would do something that crazy.

One day, Magembe’s spiritual mother Sylvia Namusisi started counselling us but all the while, she spoke as though she was speaking to a couple and I kept wondering what was going on,” recalls 27-year-old  Bridget Agnes Namitala, a Development Studies graduate from Makerere University.

