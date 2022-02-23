I proposed on the same sofa I had at university

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

When it came to proposing marriage to Kristen, Samuel chose to do it in his house with just the two of them present. Although this is not what she expected, Kristen says she is still grateful that he chose to propose this way since it was romantic and wonderfully intimate.

Kristen Karamagi Kabali is a jolly person who will draw you into a conversation. Samuel Kabali, her dotting husband, has a way of making one talk even if they have their reservations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.