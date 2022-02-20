Getting her number was world war

Joshua and Freda during their wedding on April 25, 2021. PHOTO | COURTESY

Oli

By  Olivier Mukaaya

What you need to know:

  • From the choir to the altar. Joshua Mooya is the managing director  of Bamukwasi Ltd  and Freda Audo is a nurse in Mbale City. The two met in 2017 and wed in December 2020. The couple tells Olivier Mukaaya their love story.

In 2017, Freda Audo used to pass by Joshua Mooya’s workplace en route to her duty station. Joshua tried approaching Freda several times but failed. They eventually met in church. She was singing at a wedding and Joshua later approached her as they exchanged pleasantries, she looked uninterested.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.