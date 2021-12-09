Prime

Snacks at our wedding were served in envelopes

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

It is hard for Betty and Francis who got married in 1993 to understand why couples nowadays fail to get married just because they do not have enough money to hold an extravagant event. At their wedding, each guest was given an envelope that contained samosas, popcorn, cake and a soda. 

The way we view marriage has greatly changed. Not only this, but also the way we get married. From the overwhelming expectations and insincerity while dating to the expensive events organised, it is safe to say that sometimes, deciding to take that bold step to formalise your relationship is not for the faint hearted.

