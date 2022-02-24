The fear of pregnancy is ruining my sex life

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

I am now married to a loving man and would like to start a family. The problem is, I still have fear of getting pregnant. Whenever we are intimate, the moment I think about getting pregnant, I lose interest

Growing up, I would watch my mother suffer through most of her pregnancies. After giving birth, she would tell me about the pain during childbirth and to me, these stories were scary and put me off ever having children. However, I am now married to a loving man and would like to start a family. The problem is, I still have fear of getting pregnant. Whenever we are intimate, the moment I think about getting pregnant, I lose interest. I do not want to tell my husband since he might freak out and break up with me. Please help because this fear is ruining my sex life.

