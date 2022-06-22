Where do you meet new people?

Where do people still meet their partners in a more social and predictable environment? Where, conversation and personality are what you rely on to pick someone’s interest as opposed to pictures of you in a bikini or flexing at the gym as most app users have become accustomed.

In this fast paced digital world, where not all of us have the time to socialise many have resorted to social media and dating apps to try and meet the lovers of their lives.

But alongside the career driven, millennial that lives out their lives on their phone runs another.

A more old school millennial that does not believe in dating online and the success rates it has had, but instead would rather meet people in a more organic manner, you know like our parents and people born before 1979 did.

Once upon a time, in an age before the Internet, the only way to meet people was to leave your home and interact with humanity.

I know it’s a scary thought, leaving your couch, taking off your sweatpants, putting your Netflix binging on pause, and going out to meet people, but that’s just how the world worked.

But considering how long the human race existed before the dawn of the Internet and online dating, it looks like meeting people in real life was actually working for them.

Why dating apps?

People have various reasons for not using dating apps, from saying they’re a waste of time to preferring natural, in-person chemistry.

I have often heard, that meeting that special someone often happens by accident, but can increase the odds of meeting someone you like by frequenting the right kinds of places.

A place you enjoy, where you feel comfortable and safe, solves the problem of what to talk about.

That in itself is key, it has to be a place where you find the kind of company you would enjoy.

Buying food has that comfort/familiarity/nurturing thing going.

A grocery store is (usually) a nonthreatening environment, you have probably been there before, and if no one datable happens to meander in front of your grocery cart or pause invitingly in the produce section, you can still pick up your milk and Oreos.

Take yourself on dates, I know as a generation we come with the clique factor and are always surrounded by a posse that Diddy or any other rapper would envy.

But and however, constantly being in the company of thousands when in public can be intimidating to some people and create rooms for missed connections.

If you can set aside some time to take yourself out to places where you could still order your favourite drink and engage in conversation with random and interesting individuals and just see where the conversations go.