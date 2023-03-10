North Kigezi Christians prepare for new bishop 

Christians in North Kigezi Diocese are in fervent preparations ahead of the enthronement of the new bishop .

The Church of Uganda House of Bishops, while sitting at Lweza Training Conference Centre on January 18, elected Rev Onesmus Asiimwe as the new Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese after Bishop Benon Magezi succumbed to Covid-19 in 2021.

The diocese has since been under the caretaker Bishop Patrick Tugume, who will hand over office to the new bishop on Sunday at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano in Rukungiri District.

“We shall first receive him on Friday (today) at the border between Rukungiri and Ntungamo districts. From there, we shall escort him up to the diocese and church service will follow then he will rest as he waits for Sunday when he will be officially enthroned as the sixth bishop of North Kigezi Diocese,” he said.

He added: “Nothing should worry him because the diocese is okay and waiting for the new Bishop, so let him come without any worries.”

The North Kigezi diocesan secretary, Rev Enock Karamuzi, said the preparations for the enthronement ceremony are moving on smoothly.

“We are in final touches, we hope by Sunday, the enthronement date for our new bishop, everything will be in place and I am sure our new bishop will be successfully enthroned,” he said.

Rev Erick Beingana Mugyezi, the dean at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano, said the bishop-elect is an evangelist who has vastly preached the word of God and will transform and serve the diocese well.

“He will work because he has come at a time when Christians are badly in need of a new bishop. After the death of our beloved Bishop Benon Magezi, the whole diocese has been grieving for his death and we think his coming will greatly heal the wounds on the hearts of Christians” he said.