Who are the three new Church of Uganda bishops?

The House of Bishops sitting at Lweza Training Conference Centre has elected Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi’s former Chaplain Onesimus Asiimwe as the 6th bishop of North Kigezi Diocese.

Onesimus Asiimwe

Rev Canon Captain William Ongeng, the provincial secretary, said bishop-elect Asiimwe will be consecrated and enthroned at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyansano, Rukungiri, on March 12.

The diocese has been without a bishop for more than a year following the death of the Rt Rev Benon Magezi on June 15 2021.

The Diocese Bishop Emeritus Patrick Tugume has been serving as caretaker bishop following his appointment by the Archbishop Steven Kazimba Mugalu.

Can Abel Matita, the head of laity, welcomed Rev Canon Asiimwe’s election, saying the development will go a long way in solving the challenges relating to the absence of a substantial bishop.

“Many activities had stalled because of uncertainty. Christians have long been looking upon this day and we are happy as a diocese and as Rukungiri people,” Mr Matita said.

Rev Canon Asiimwe was born on April 24, 1965, in Mparo, Rukiga District.

He holds a Master of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a Bachelor’s of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the National Teachers College Kabale.

Rev Canon Asiimwe is currently the Chaplain of St Francis Chapel, Makerere University, Kampala. HRev Canon Asiimwe is married to Florence Asiimwe with whom they have three children.





Rev Canon Simon Akol Aisu



Simon Akol Aisu - Northern Karamoja

Worshipers across the Diocese of Northern Karamoja have described their Bishop-elect Simon Akol Aisu as a good teacher and a man committed to the gospel.

Rev Canon Simon Akol Aisu was yesterday elected by the House of Bishops as the bishop of Northern Karamoja Diocese. The consecration and enthronement of the new bishop are scheduled for February 12 at Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido District.

The Northern Karamoja diocesan secretary, Mr Simon Ijala, described the bishop-elect as a down-to-earth man and a seasoned preacher who embraced the gospel from a young age.

“I trust him to continue with the gospel,” Mr Ijala, who is also a lay reader, said of the bishop-elect.

Rev Canon Aisu said he will use his position to preach to the people of Karamoja to turn their lives to God by embracing the gospel.

“We return thanks to God for the election,” the bishop-elect told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The bishop-elect said his pastoral mission will also see him preach to the Karimojong to end cattle rustling by teaching them the benefits of crop farming as a source of livelihood.

Rev Canon Aisu was born on August 6, 1964, in current-day Nabilatuk District.

He became a born-again Christian on December 20, 1981, during a youth conference in Nabilatuk.

“On looking at my empty life which was full of sin, I surrendered my life to Christ, and I crossed from death to life. I became very committed to reading the Scripture and listening to the word of the Lord. My life was not the same again,” the bishop-elect says.

He holds a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christian University, and a diploma and certificates in Theology.

Rev Canon Aisu is the current sub-dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido.

He has also served in other positions in Karamoja and North Karamoja Dioceses, including as archdeacon, Theological College principal, diocesan secretary, and parish priest.

Rev Canon Aisu is married to Anna Aisu.

Enos Kitto Kagodo and his wife



Enos Kitto Kagodo - Mukono

At the same sitting of the bishops yesterday, Rev Canon Enos Kitto Kagodo was elected 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese.

Rev Canon Ongweng said Bishop-elect Kagodo will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop at St Philip’s and Andrew’s Cathedral, Mukono, on February 26.

The Rev Kagodo was born on December 13, 1968, in Nakisunga Sub-country, Mukono District.

“God saved me from being a drunkard and from a life full of destructive behaviour, which I had started as a juvenile,” Rev Kagodo testifies.

He holds a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor in Health Administration from Uganda Christian University, after receiving diplomas and certificates in the same fields.