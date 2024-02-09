Explore Busoga campaign to unveil tourism hidden gems

A domestic tourist caravan is headed for Busoga region this month is to highlight tourist attractions and amplify visibility for the lesser-known sites.

Local tourists will discover stories of the formation of the Busoga Kingdom, which predates colonial times.

The campaign set for February 13- 18, will see local tourists take on Busoga region’s tourism products and gain unique and authentic experiences from popular and lesser-known tourist sites.

Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities launched the Explore Busoga campaign under the ‘Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa’ brand towards recently.

“Through the previous campaigns, we have been able to strengthen the tourism sector, and we are close to hitting the pre-Covid-19 figures. For example, the museum has seen the number of visitors double in 2022. This is because local tourists are increasing,” Mugarra noted on the sidelines of the launch.

Without a doubt, Busoga region is one of the most popular destinations for tourists in Uganda, as it charms local and international tourists in pursuit of a short adventure, for it lies a few kilometres from the capital- Kampala. The region is strewn with historical and cultural sites blended with a plethora of adventure offerings.

Made up of 11 districts, Busoga has always been an industrial powerhouse since colonial times. If you are to query where most people visit, not for intuition but for a fact, you will be told Jinja City’s Source of the Nile.

Also, Jinja is known for its robust list of adventure and extreme sports, from bungee jumping to grade five white water rafting. But this is just a glimmer of what the entire region has to offer.

A tourist bungee-jumps at Bungee Uganda in Jinja. Photo | Marvin Miles Mugerwa

Spiritual, culnary and ecotourism

Busoga’s Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Hellen Namutamba, says Busoga has a buffet of tourism offerings such as spiritual tourism, culinary tourism, ecotourism and cultural tourism. She contends there is room for development of these products.

“We have two martyrs that we celebrate every October, St Matia Mulumba of Mayuge and St Gonzaga Gonza of Kaliro. We have preserved the place where the first martyr, Bishop Hannington lived in Kyando, the library he used and the bed where he slept before he died in 1885,” she says.

Namutamba said tourists will be treated to a visit to the Igenge Royal Palace, where they will be welcomed by the Kyabazinga Isebantu William Gabula Nadiope IV and the Queen Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi.

Jinja City Mayor, Peter Kasolo says the campaign is a great opportunity for his constituents to earn some revenue.

“From hotel owners to food vendors, our business people will enjoy the money brought in by the activity. But most importantly we know that our visitors will enjoy Jinja and sell our country to the world,” Kasolo says.

Itinerary

On Tuesday February 13 and 14, the Ministry of Tourism, Uganda Tourism Board and other related agencies, shall convene with the political and technical leadership of Busoga, cultural leaders and tourism stakeholders for the Busoga Tourism conference.

According to Vivian Lyazi, the commissioner for Tourism Development, the conference will set the pace for tourism development in the region, capture the interests of the local people and streamline government projects towards the growth of the sector.

A caravan of local tourists and revellers will set off from the Uganda Museum in Kampala on Thursday February 15. They will make a stopover at Najjembe Market for some signature mouth-watering chicken roast and plantain before making another stop at Mabira Forest for tree planting.

The group will tour Uganda Breweries Limited and Owen Falls Hydropower Dam. After nightfall, the team will experience the night life in Jinja.

On Friday February 16, the team will visit Igenge Palace where they will meet the Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu. Thereafter, the group will head to Buyende district to embark on the Kagulu Rock challenge. Kagulu is said to be the source of life in Busoga and it is believed that it is where the Busoga Kingdom springs from.

The day shall be crowned by donations to the community.

Excursions

Saturday February 17, the caravan is set to take on adventure excursions such as tubing and rafting at Busowoko Falls, bungee jumping, ziplining, boat cruises, water biking, the Railway museum and visiting Itanda Falls.

In the night, celebrated artiste, Jose Chameleone will headline a festival in the heart of Jinja town alongside John Black, Swengere Family, and other acts from the region to thrill the local populace and revellers.