New effort to produce low cost fertiliser from air 

Dr Stella Kabiri examines some of the maize plants on which the plasma nitrogen fertiliser has been applied.  Photo/Michael J Ssali

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

In an effort to overcome the challenge, a new technology, the first of its kind in the world, to produce low cost and highly effective fertiliser using air as row material has been installed in Uganda. 

It is widely acknowledged that increased fertiliser usage is one of the key strategies that we must adapt to boost agricultural production and productivity. 
Agriculture is central to Uganda’s economic growth and poverty reduction since it employs more than 70 percent of our households and contributes about 40 percent of the country’s exports. 
Increased use of fertilisers is also stressed in Vision 2040 which aims at transforming Uganda from a predominantly peasant and low-income country to a competitive upper-middle-income country.
Abuja Declaration 
The Abuja Fertiliser Summit 2006 Declaration recommended that African countries apply 50 kilogrammes of nutrients per hectare in order to achieve the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) target of six percent annual growth in the agricultural sector.
In our National Fertiliser Policy whose foreword was authored by then minister of Agriculture, Vincent Ssempijja, it is stated: “Uganda is far from achieving this target, and its loss of soil nutrients remains one of the highest in Africa. To reverse the situation, Government must address the binding constraints to the development of the fertiliser sub-sector. The fertiliser market remains underdeveloped and fragmented and has persistent gaps in the legal and regulatory frameworks.”
On December 5, 2019 the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) appealed for increased use of inorganic fertiliser in sub-Saharan Africa to overcome chronic food insecurity. The anti-hunger body observed, “For all of the signs of progress, the African continent is largely food insecure with current yields of cereals and legumes at only 15–30 percent of the potential.” On the same day in Nairobi, AGRA also launched a book titled: “Feeding Africa’s Soils: Fertilisers to Support Africa’s Agricultural Transformation” in which it was argued that increasing targeted fertiliser application by 20 percent would, for example, raise yields of rice by 5.1 percent, wheat by 11 percent, and maize by 9.9 percent. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.