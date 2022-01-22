Grain storage facility improves harvest efficiency in Lango

 The Totco grain drying and storage facility in Lira. This facility is helping more than 15,000 smallholder farmers improve their harvest. Photos / George Katongole. 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  •  Storing crops is no less important than growing - crop storage losses do great damage to the economy, reducing food and material resources. In Uganda, farmers lose up to a third of their grain after harvest, because of storage.
  • This is due to improper storage conditions, contamination, mold and pest activity. This results in the loss of thousands of tonnes of grain that never reach the consumer, and grain growers suffer considerable losses as a result. With a grain storage facility in Lira, farmers are able to deal with harvest bottlenecks, solving storage and drying issues thus providing improved efficiency and grain marketing flexibility.

Smallholder farmers in Uganda lose between 26 and 37 per cent of the total grain after harvest, because they often use poor grain storage technologies and ineffective drying practices. Staples such as maize stored on-farm are exposed to infestation by insects and fungi. These can lead to contamination with mycotoxins — in particular, aflatoxins, poisonous food toxins produced by fungi.

