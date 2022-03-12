 Farmers are advised to create space between the rows for easy weeding.  PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

How to plant cassava this rainy season

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

  • Weeding your cassava plantation is so important during the early stages.
  • It is good to interplant your cassava with other crops such as beans during early stages to suppress the weeds you need to weed three to four weeks after planting. 

According to meteorological experts, the first rainy season of 2022 is expected to start later this month. 
While predicting the rains, the weatherman advises farmers who depend on rain-fed agriculture to prepare their fields and plant only when the rains have started.

