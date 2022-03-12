Karim in his Hass avocado mother garden. The garden which will provide planting materials sits on about three acres. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Karama makes a fortune from organic farming

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Abdul Karim Farid Karama, founder of The Sulma Centre, an agro-processing firm in Luweero District explains how he established a family business that sells organic dried and fresh products to the Middle East especially Doha in Qatar and Muscat in Oman as well as Japan.
  • The farm also cultivates, processes and packages honey, herbs, and vegetables for the export market.


Luweero District based organic farmer Abdul Karim Farid Karama of Sulma Foods got used to breaking established conventions. Despite graduating with a degree in marketing, he chose to follow his passion of farming.

