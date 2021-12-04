Prime

Lessons on making silage to survive frequent dry spells

An agronomist demonstrates how to chop napier grass.  PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Silage will be ready for feeding to cows in 30 to 40 days. To feed, open the pit and remove silage enough for feeding each day then cover again to reduce air getting in.

Josephine is a dairy farmer and trainer in animal production. After years of working with various agricultural organisations, the livestock extension specialist who holds a Master’s degree in climate change studies, returned home to farm and work with dairy farmers, particularly training them on making quality silage as one of the ways to mitigate the effects of the frequent dry spells. Seeds of Gold caught up with her during one of her trainings on silage-making. 

