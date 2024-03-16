Local food production key to sustainability





James Mugerwa, a mixed farmer in Kabembe, Mukono District stared out at his land, a grimace twisting his weathered face. The once fertile fields stretched before the retired extension worker, now a patchy expanse of tired, cracked earth.

The rains had failed them again, and the memory of last year’s meagre maize harvest sent a pang of worry through him. Mugerwa is a Ugandan farmer, one of millions facing the harsh realities of a struggling food system.

According to the World Bank, in Uganda, more than 60 percent of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihoods.

However, traditional farming methods, coupled with erratic weather patterns due to climate change, have resulted in declining soil fertility, reduced crop yields, and increased food insecurity. Malnutrition rates, particularly among children, remain a significant concern.

With vast knowledge as a former extension worker, Mugerwa is not one to give up easily. He was already aware of a sustainable approach – agroecology. Intrigued, he sought help from his family members during the Covid-19 lockdown trying the principles of agroecology: working with nature, not against it.

On his two-acre piece of land, Mugerwa plants a variety of crops with bananas taking the lion’s share. He says, this is like mimicking the natural ecosystem.

This increased biodiversity creates a healthier soil environment teeming with beneficial microorganisms. He uses compost from his dairy cows he keeps at home about 5km away and applies natural pest control methods, reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers.

“This is not just about better yields; it was about protecting the land, her heritage, which we have inherited from our parents,” says Mugerwa.

With agroecology, Mugerwa has transformed his farm. He intercrops maize with beans, a natural nitrogen fixer. Marigolds bordered his garden, repelling pests. He composts kitchen scraps and cow dung, nurturing the soil back to life.

Mugerwa says that the transformation wasn’t easy as old habits die hard.

“Most people think those are strange methods of farming as they are labour intensive,” says Mugerwa.

Mugerwa says that the once barren fields are alive, adding that the soil, enriched with organic matter, retains moisture better.

Food heritage

Charles Mulozi Olweny, the advocacy and campaign coordinator at the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), who oversees policy research and advocacy campaigns aimed at mobilising citizen support for sustainable food systems through agroecology says authenticity of African food starts with the way it is produced.

Presenting a paper the launch of the three-year Transforming African Food System to Sustainability project, codenamed “My Food is African” at Country Lake Resort Garuga, which focuses on addressing challenges in the African food system and promoting agroecology, policy advocacy, and stakeholder engagement, Mulozi said that most African countries have lost their intellectual property and understanding of food making their people vulnerable.

“If you control seed, you control food; you control life. Therefore, they want to control food and seed systems by purporting wrong narratives,” Mulozi says.

Puzzle

Agriculture forms the backbone of most of the economies of the African countries yet the African continent is now a net importer of food.

Nutrition and malnutrition is a crisis on the continent. Africa has become a net importer of food and of agricultural products, despite its vast agricultural potential.

Causative factors include population growth, low and stagnating agricultural productivity, policy distortions, weak institutions and poor infrastructure are the main reasons for the food deficit in Africa.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) data paints a stark picture. Between 1980 and 2007, Africa’s food imports soared by 3.4 percent annually, while domestic production grew by a meager 2.7 percent, barely keeping pace with population growth. This reliance on imports exposes Africa’s vulnerability.

The African Food Security Alliance (AFSA) is leading the charge to reverse this trend. They advocate for policies that resonate with African food cultures and traditions, promoting a shift towards self-sufficiency.

“Food is more than sustenance,” argues Mulozi, an AFSA representative. “It’s woven into our cultures and identities. Local communities possess generations of knowledge about adapting to seasonal challenges, knowledge that’s often overlooked.”

Mulozi emphasises the importance of challenging dominant narratives.

“Africa isn’t devoid of food knowledge – it’s rich with it. Modern, commercialised food systems often prioritise profit over people, leading to land grabs. Africa, however, thrives on social networks and community support,” he says.

Striking the balance

Local food systems offer a powerful trifecta of benefits. They provide access to healthy and affordable food for people with limited resources. They empower local growers with a stable income stream. And perhaps most importantly, they celebrate and respect a community’s cultural identity.

Ayele Kabede, the Senior Program Manager SIDA, who are funding the TAFS project, emphasises the importance of integrating cultural practices and indigenous knowledge into modern agriculture.

“These days, production depends so much on biotechnologies. We have to strike a balance and understand that agroecology is the way out. It’s important to make farmers and policy makers aware of the alternative options that rely on nature,” he says.

Is agroecology backward?

Agroecology is all about working with nature, not against it. It relies on natural processes and minimises the need for external inputs like synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. This includes techniques such as using green manure and compost to nourish the soil, practicing crop rotation to prevent pest buildup, and employing natural pest control methods. Agroecology even embraces natural alternatives for pest control, such as pyrethrin derived from flowers and bone meal from animals.

Josephine Akia Luyimbaazi, the Country Coordinator Participatory Ecological Land Use Management Uganda (PELUM) Uganda, a network of 72 organisations that foster the growth and promotion of ecological land use management through agroecology, emphasises its modern approach.

She clarifies that agroecology isn’t simply a return to old-fashioned farming. While traditional practices were effective in the past due to abundant natural resources, today’s intensive agriculture demands more.

Agroecology bridges the gap by incorporating these time-tested methods with the latest scientific advancements. “The goal is to create harmony within the farm ecosystem,” says Luyimbaazi. “We encourage practices that nurture soil life and promote healthy, nutritious plants. We also focus on climate resilience by using techniques like mulching and bio-fertilisers to conserve and retain water in the soil.”

Luyimbaazi highlights the importance of diversification for agroecological farmers. Integrating various enterprises like animal husbandry, beekeeping, or aquaculture helps them weather unexpected challenges.

“A farm should be a self-contained system,” she explains. “Farmers can have food crops, cash crops, and fruit trees all on the same land. Coffee growers, for example, can intercrop with beans to improve soil health.”

The value of indigenous food

Africa’s move from growing traditional crops for local use to cultivating cash crops for export has made communities vulnerable to the whims of the global market. This shift weakened local control over food security and disrupted traditional small-scale industries.

While producing healthy food remains crucial, consumption habits are also a concern. A growing fascination with fast food and processed options is leading people away from indigenous foods.