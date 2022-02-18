Prime

Manures you should make on the farm this year

 A farmer explains how he makes animal manure which contains most elements required for plant growth including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and micronutrients. Photo/File

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • To process the manure, farmers need to heap animal waste and cover it with raw twigs or wide leaves such as those from bananas. Though organic farming is believed to be labour-intensive, it has long-term benefits to the soil, environment and consumers.

One of the resolutions you should make as a farmer this year is to make your own manure on the farm to not only cut costs but also it is better for your soil and the environment. You see, livestock manure has become the new gold on the farm as enthusiasm towards farming, especially in urban areas surges.
A 90kg bag of well-composed manure goes for as high as Shs50,000 currently as demand out runs supply.
But as a crop farmer, before you rush to purchase manure, you should know what you can buy and what you can make on the farm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.