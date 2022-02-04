Prime

Auma’s 26 years of working in the emergency ward

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

For more than a decade, Winfred Auma has horned skills as a clinical officer dealing with emergencies and saving lives in the greater Masaka region. She examines, treats accident emergencies, performs minor surgeries and mentors health professionals. Her goal is to become part of the policy makers in emergency medical services.

Career paths are in most cases individual decisions, but parents’ influence cannot be ruled out. Some do it without even noticing, while others make an effort to shape their children’s careers through work, ethics or family values.

