Designers on runway for menstrual hygiene

The third edition of the annual Shebang Fashion Showcase took place last weekend at the Design Hub in the Industrial area, with this year’s focus being menstrual hygiene and mental and sexual reproductive health.

The show that fell on International Menstrual Hygiene Day featured several Ugandan designers showcasing their interpretation of the day’s theme in pieces worn by both male and female models.

The show was birthed through a menstrual hygiene awareness campaign by Shyaka Farid Lwanyaaga, the founder of the Well-being Foundation highlights the importance of menstrual hygiene education.

Available statistics indicate that there is a high burden of child and adolescent mental health disorders putting depression among secondary school adolescents at 21 percent and anxiety at 26.6 percent, something that calls for more initiatives.

“Fashion allows the designers to showcase their creativity, but at the same time, it is an educational moment for the young people, who are the core target with this campaign,” Shyaka explains.

This year’s edition had more than seven designers showcase including Msema Culture, IGC Fashion, Bobbin case Clothing, Quill Clothing, Mi Fashion Biography, Njola Impressions, and Curiosity Arc.