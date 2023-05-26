Pinterest star Oyin Edogi is style goals

The digital content creator is what effortless style dreams are made of. While her lifestyle and travel content will have you seriously evaluating your own life choices, it is her style that gives you all the bucket list goals.

And her style is the one thing she is sure to bring with us to every part of the world she visits; always serving up a look regardless of where she is. But the best part about her style is how subtle, statement and chic it is, which makes her style even more enviable.

The bold-headed Pinterest star’s style is the kind that would easily be approved as effortless, easy on the eye and unforgettable. Whether she is on the red carpet, or simply serving up wedding guest vibes, she is going to have the kind of look that isn’t overwhelming to the eye, but still memorable. This is something she achieves with her carefully executed cuts, details and textures. For instance, if she is pulling off a monotone look, she will accentuate this with a matching corset for the winning element of the look.

If she is pulling off a matching set ensemble, then her accessories in this case will be doing all the talking, and making the statement, possibly consisting of sculptural earrings and stunning sunglasses. Sometimes, it will be her enviable boots, which could be anything between cowboys or thigh-high boots that will be giving all the style envy.