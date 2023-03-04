STW’s latest collection is everything you need

Ready-to-wear collections are a phenomenon we haven’t seen much on the fashion scene in Uganda and a few brands like Miss Shee, Kwesh Ug and now designer Sham Tyra, have discovered the magic that is in creating pieces that clients can easily pick off the rack and get their day started.

After the laaunch of her brand, STW, Sham Tyra’s ready-to-wear, has fast become the go-to wardrobe solution that is both stylish, comfortable and pocket friendly. The brand recently released its latest collection and these pieces might just be what your relaxed styling has been waiting for. The colours, fabric choices and silhouettes are very accommodating and allow for the wearer to fit these into their day and night time wear options.

Comfort,modest and stylish

Whatever your hue preferences are, you will find something that suits your palette and taste. This collection consists of jumpsuits, two pieces and maxi dresses accentuatad with front bows, wrapped pants and flared sleeves. You have the option of going bright with the greens, red and blue options or keeping it muted with the nude and brown tones.

According to the designer, the collection is meant to be comfortable, modest and fun but stylish. She wants clients to look dressed up without trying so hard and remain chic, something that is very much pronounced in this collection.

Inclusivity in the collection

We love a collection that is inclusive and accommodating and that is something synonymous with this STW collection, with the pieces being accommodative of all body types. The advantage of this ready-to-wear option is the pieces can be custom-made to suit client needs and preferences, which makes this particular collection a must-have and also easy to incorporate into your personal style.