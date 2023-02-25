Fashion galore at the BAFTA Film Awards

It is award season, and we cannot get enough of the glitz, glamour and oomph being served from the different parts of the world. Last weekend, the fashion galore was served in London at the Royal Festival Hall, as Hollywood royalty gathered for the 2023 edition of the British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Film Awards.

The award ceremony that celebrates the best of film and television was attended by some of the top actors and actresses in the business, and it is safe to say, the fashion was served in plenty, with silver, purple, and monochrome being the favourites for a lot of the attendees. In no particular order, here are some of the noteworthy looks from the award show.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Purple and feathers are both trends we have seen on the red-carpet a lot lately, and we love how well this Gucci look on Jodie Turner is put together. And while the gown which was giving old Hollywood glamour was the centre of attention, there is no denying she was setting a trend with her freckle crystals that were strategically placed around her eyes. The embellished makeup look is something that has become quite popular in recent times, with Rapper Nicki Minaj pulling this off at last year’s MET Gala.

Sheila Atim

The Woman King actress opted for a Prada mercury-coloured gown, that she accessorised with matching gloves and Chopard jewellery to finish off the look, leaving her looking like a vision. She kept her hair short with a little blush of purple, for some hue variation with the look.

Naomi Ackie

The actress who is enjoying her moment in the spotlight, after her much-acclaimed role in the Whitney Houston biopic, stepped out in a futuristic look by Spanish fashion brand, Loewe. The look that was made of her white strapless flowy gown was accentuated with a mirrored belt that added a lot of character to the look.

Angela Bassett

Another purple look from the night that was winning was from the Black Panther star, Angella Bassett, who wore her Pamella Roland halter neck gown that was detailed with voluminous sleeves, which made this gown more stunning. It is her Le Silla heels however that was giving us all the eye candy, and her side split made it possible for these to stand out well enough to show off those stunning steppers.

Cynthia Erivo

There isn’t a Cynthia red carpet look that we never like, and her copper fringe detailed custom look by Louis Vuitton is no exception. The star wore her gown with a structured shoulder detail, and trail, and added elaborate jewellery to complete the look. She finished her look off with a clutch from Louis Vuitton and blocked heels. This dress is a statement as is, but the copper hue is what is winning here for us.

Danielle Deadwyler