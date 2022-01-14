Health scare taught Agaba to drink water

“In October 2019, I had a health scare of my life. It was a wake-up call. This is what happened. I suffered from nerve-wracking bouts of dizziness. Before, I was experiencing occasional dizziness or lightheadedness, so I put off going to the hospital.

Then while in the field for work in Moroto District, Karamoja region, I experienced my first serious episode of dizziness. My colleagues and I had finished interviewing some district officials, and on our way to the car, my heart started pounding so fast, my vision became blurred, and immediately, a colleague held my hand.

We concluded that it was because of the excessive heat in Karamoja. That place can be crazy hot! I drunk some water, and was fine.

However, things got worse. I guess this was the body’s way of communicating that something was wrong. One evening as I stood up to get out of the taxi, I felt so dizzy, and the conductor held my hand, helped me sit at the point I had gotten out. Seconds later, I was fine and went home.

That night, as I was sleeping, I could feel the entire bedroom rotating. Scared to bits, I started crying uncontrollably till I slept off. The following morning as I stood up from bed to prepare for work, my legs were so weak that I could not stand up. I sat down, and immediately texted a friend, informing her of what was going on.

And her response was; “Girl, you need to go to the hospital”. I had feared going to the hospital because I thought I had cancer. I had been reading things online, and some information showed that cancer was one of the reasons for extreme dizziness.

But at this rate, I decided it was time to face the truth. I went to the hospital in the city. Different tests were done, and a doctor said: “The reason you are experiencing these episodes of severe dizziness is because your blood pressure is too low, and you are severely dehydrated.

She explained that low blood pressure also known as hypertension causes fainting or dizziness, and happens when blood pressure drops suddenly because the brain is deprived of an adequate blood supply.

She never gave me any medication, noting that I did not need it, but rather plenty of fluids like juices, beetroot, millet porridge, and especially increase water intake.

Health experts recommend that adults drink eight 8-ounce (237-ml) glasses of water per day (the 8×8 rule).

According to healthline.com, there are seven science-based health benefits of drinking enough water. Water helps one maximise physical performance, significantly affects energy levels and brain function, may help prevent and treat headaches, may help relieve constipation, may help treat kidney stones, prevent hangovers, and can aid weight loss.

Admittedly, prior to these occurrences, drinking water had never been a walk in the park. I have always struggled. Things have since changed.

After that visit to the doctor, I made a resolution to drink more water. Since then, I have been intentionally committed to that resolution, and the results are remarkable.

For two years now, I have not suffered from any dizziness, serious headaches or blurred vision.

First thing in the morning when I wake up, I drink a glass of warm water. And throughout the day, I drink 8-glasses of water, and other fluids like fruit juices.

In the beginning, I would sometimes forget to drink the water. I decided to include it on my daily to-do-list to remember. I would write down; today, I must drink 8-glasses of water, and when I achieved that, I would congratulate myself.

Over time, I stopped writing that down, it happens naturally. Whether I am working from home or office, I always have a glass or bottle of water in front of me. That reminds me that I have to drink water.