Health scare taught Agaba to drink water

Do not wait for  a health crisis to drink water. Experts recommend eight glasses of water daily. PHOTOs/net

By  Vivian Agaba

What you need to know:

My colleagues and I had finished interviewing some district officials, and on our way to the car, my heart started pounding so fast, my vision became blurred, and immediately, a colleague held my hand

“In October 2019, I had a health scare of my life. It was a wake-up call. This is what happened. I suffered from nerve-wracking bouts of dizziness. Before, I was experiencing occasional dizziness or lightheadedness, so I put off going to the hospital.

