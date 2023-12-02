How to choose a wedding guest outfit

Every time I receive an invite to a wedding ceremony, the first thing that stresses me out is what I will wear. And now that we are in a wedding peak season, you can imagine just how much it takes to figure out what to wear to a wedding.

For men, a suit he donned to a wedding last three months, can still do for this weekend’s wedding. For women, it is a different story. I always want something new for every event. And ordinary outfits have no place in my closet.

You would think the bride is the only one who worries about her attire. But being the ultimate wedding guest with a notable look is no small role.

You are torn between being overly dressed, or going unnoticed because you chose to stay modest, just so you do not outshine the bride.

The truth is, there is nothing you can possibly pull off to take attention away from the bride, unless you also show up in a wedding gown.

But that does not mean you should put no effort in your outfit. If you love glamorous outfits, no better opportunity serves this mission better like pulling off the ultimate wedding guest look.

Here are tips to take you through the next wedding season. A little more effort with their choices.

Get something custom made

Opting for something that is already made is a great idea. However, the likelihood of you showing up in something similar to what the bridesmaids are wearing is very high.

That makes a custom made attire a safe option. This gives you all the freedom to choose own silhouette, colour and other details. You will definitely achieve a stunning and unique look.

Weddings tend to go on forever and choosing an ill-fitting dress option would ruin your day. You can also decide to add a little detail to your attire because it is a celebration. Be as creative as you can.

Add some colour

Unless the couple has a strict dress code guide, always choose something with colour. It adds vibrancy to your overall look.

As you select your shade though, try to lean towards more unique colours, such pink, red, or purple, as these will save you from clashing with bridesmaids. You do not want to put all that effort into your look and be mistaken for one of the bridal entourage.

Keep it classy

Nothing is more of a turn off than a wedding guest who shows up with overly exposed cleavage or a thigh high split that leaves little to imagination.

You are there to celebrate someone else’s special day. You can dress up stunningly without being inappropriate, or tasteless. Dress up in a classy way, beautiful enough to be complimented.

Details such as shimmer, heavy embroidery and sequins are also great adds to your look, but if you can avoid these, do so.