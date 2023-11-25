Obasi proves there are no fashion limits

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, one name stands out as a true style connaisseur – Angel Obasi. As a co-founder of Anchiel, a luxury hat company based in Nigeria, Obasi effortlessly transcends the boundaries of fashion norms, creating head-turning looks. She has perfected the art of blending traditional Ankara prints with contemporary designs and her mastery in accessorising with hats, make her a standout fashion icon.

Ankara elegance

Did you think Ankara prints are a little too ordinary? Think again. Obasi has a unique approach of transforming the African print into a signature look that resonates with sophistication.

Whether you wish to incorporate it into your workwear or donning it as a chic evening dress, embracing Ankara as a styling option allows for endless creativity. Obasi’s fearless expression through Ankara sets the stage for fashion enthusiasts to explore its versatility.

Signature hat style

For Obasi, the hat is not just an accessory. It is a signature style. Her love for hats is evident in her diverse collection, each chosen with precision to complement her varying looks. Emulating such style requires selecting the right hat for every occasion. A small, stylish beret may be fitting for the workplace, while a larger fascinator adds flair to a glamorous event.

She proves that hats are not limited to a specific season. Whether she graces the red carpet or flaunts a street style look, her diverse hat collection adds an extra layer of elegance. Hats are a timeless accessory that elevates any outfit. Experimenting with different hat shapes and sizes allows you to discover your own winning combination.