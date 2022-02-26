Prime

How will the sexual and gender based violence puzzle be solved?

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

In addition to creating awareness about sexual and gender- based violence, shelters have been built for survivors. These establishments exist to provide a place of recovery and hope for survivors, but most importantly a place where women are offered skills and taught ways to prevent them from going through another gender based violence experience.


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.