Marinandes to spice up your meat dishes

Grilled chicken marinade – This marinade infuses chicken with delicious flavours and makes grilled chicken tender, juicy and absolutely scrumptious!

Ingredients

120ml (½ cup) olive oil

30ml (2 tbsp) balsamic vinegar

30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

3 cloves minced garlic or 1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt,1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp brown sugar

Method

In a bowl mix together the oil, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, salt, black pepper and brown sugar. Pierce the chicken all over with a toothpick and put it in a ziplock or plastic bag.

Pour over the marinade and move the chicken around in the bag, so that it is completely covered with the marinade.

Leave in the fridge to marinate overnight or for at least two hours. Lightly brush the chicken with the left-over marinade when grilling.

Beef marinade

Enrich the flavour of your beef stews with this yoghurt-based marinade.

Ingredients

120ml (½ cup) plain, unsweetened yoghurt

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp paparika

½ tbsp finely grated ginger

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp fresh lime/lemon juice

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, put the meat in a ziplock or plastic bag and pour the marinade over it, ensuring that all the meat is covered with the marinade. Leave in the fridge to marinate overnight, or for at least six hours before cooking.

Lemon and herb fish marinade

The flesh of fish, unlike that of chicken and beef is very delicate. This is why marinades for fish that contain vinegar or citrus fruit-based marinades, such as lemon, lime or orange juice should not be left on raw fish for more than 10 minutes, as the acid in them will “cook” the flesh and turn it mushy when you cook it.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp finely chopped thyme/coriander/ rosemary or basil leaves

120ml (½ cup) olive oil

½ tsp salt