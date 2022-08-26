Nadia Matovu is the queen of versatility

An entrepreneur, digital content creator and reality tv star, Nadia Matovu surely wears many hats.

It’s her fashion sense though that has us glued to her social media feed and keeping up with the mom-glamorous lifestyle of Mrs Nadia Matovu.

Her sense of style is versatile enough to be able to suit different settings and occasions, all the while being able to stand out and possibly steal all the stares in the room.

Knowing how to be appropriately dressed for different occasions is something that will play a huge role in determining the final look, something that this fashion queen has mastered.

Today, we take a deeper look at her style, and why her maternity style may be what your mood board has been waiting for.

No room for being basic

Being part of the crowd is never going to get you anywhere, and according to the style rule book of this fashionista, you either go bigger or go home.

Even for something as simple as a little mini dress, Nadia always adds her touch of extra to it. She achieves this with several details like puffed sleeves, or some fabrics that do all the talking.

Skin baring is also a styling option she turns to, for those looks that are meant to be muted. What this does is that it makes even the casual and everyday looks to come off as extra, and unmissable.

Create a colour palette

Just like having a signature look with which people can identify you, having a curated colour palette for your closet is always a great way to get the style stamp of approval.

When it comes to Nadia’s style, she might occasionally employ some colour, but her pieces always lean towards earthly tones, creating variations within to always make her ensembles different each time.

Tones such as burnt orange, oranges and browns have proven to be trusted when it comes to this fashionista’s style, and she wears these so well, each time creating a completely different look on the colour scheme.

Identifying what hue works for you, and variating it throughout your wardrobe for a look that wins each time.

Mums should slay too!

The mum of two always keeps the fashion critics on their toes each time she is expecting. Her maternity style is anything but ‘maternity’.

The digital content creator always makes it a point to keep her fashion going, by opting for looks that are both comfortable, but still fashion-forward.