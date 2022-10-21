Pregnancy style the Nkwanzee way

The thought of bringing a new life into this world; a mini you is very delightful. And with the constant changing of your bump and body, comes the need to reinvent your style with new ways to stay fashionable.

Digital content creator, Tracy Kakuru Otatiina for whom pregnancy is more than just prepping a new nursery, it is a time to get creative and expressive with style.

The founder of Strat Bridal, known as Nkwanzee on her social media platforms, is not simply throwing on the most comfortable thing she can get her hands on. She is styling her bump in a lot of fashion-forward pieces including faux leather, monochromatic sets and so much more. We had a chat with her and talked all things maternity style. She shares what is up on her Pinterest board during this pregnancy.

Who introduced you to maternity fashion?

My mum’s fashion style was unique and inspiring. She had a signature look that I loved, so I was introduced to fashion by watching her wear dark lipstick, curl her short hair and wear skinny shades. She loved accessorising with her outfits.

What fashion moment were you most looking forward to the moment you knew you were expecting?

I always get excited to play with my everyday style whenever I am expecting. This will be my third child and I always love putting outfits together that are versatile, easy, and comfortable but also stylish enough, which is usually difficult during this time.

What’s your take on the modern-day pregnancy style that is anything but basic?

I love women that are confident enough to embrace their bodies during pregnancy. I am not a fan of maternity wear that does not make you feel and look great. Contrary to what we think, being pregnant does not mean that you need to retire; take it as your moment to shine and be the best version of yourself.

What fashion trend you are missing out on during this pregnancy?

I will skip the spicy pregnancy shoots that have been a trend lately. Rihanna had such great pregnancy fashion which set several trends like full belly exposure. Although she looked great, I will let that pass.

What can you not get enough of in your closet?

Stretchy clothing and monotone outfits. They are easy to style and you can be sure you will make fashion statement with these.

What is your go-to accessory?

A great throw-on or overcoat adds a distinct switch to an outfit and also makes you feel comfortable.

If you had the means to, which is the one designer brand you could stock up in your wardrobe?

I love the ready-to-wear pieces from Tubo, a luxury fashion brand in Nigeria. The brand creates pieces that have a fun element to them with the fabric, and drawstring details that are sure to have you looking stunning, with effortless vibes.

What has been your best fashion moment as an expectant mother?