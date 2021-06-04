Diary of a Working Married Mother: Protect yourself from Covid-19

The fear of what can actually happen is driving many back to strictly following the standard operating procedures. The disease is real and it has affected more people.

Last year, we were terrified of Covid-19 because we did not know what to expect. The fear of the unknown kept us on our toes. We masked up, washed and sanitised our hands every chance we got, and and stayed away from crowds. We heeded every word that came from the Ministry of Health and even looked forward to the addresses from the President.

Then we got a break and the number of cases dropped drastically. We went back to our old ways. Some people stopped wearing masks. The majority also stopped sanitising and washing their hands. They only did so when asked to; no longer as frequently as before.

The ropes that were used to mark the social distance at different shops and in the markets have long been forgotten. Schools reopened, including the nursery schools that the Ministry of Education insisted should not open until further notice. Bar owners stopped pretending to be closed. We remained in this state for almost five months, from Christmas.

Now, a second wave is upon us. The numbers have jumped from two to three digits. This has prompted the hitherto skeptics of the Covid-19 vaccine to make long queues at the Ministry of Health vaccination centres in the Kololo grounds. The disease is closer to home. And now the fear of what can actually happen is driving many back to strictly following the standard operating procedures. The disease is real and it has affected more people than we care to count, people we know, people we love and care about. This is what should motivate us all to stay safe.

As we were still coming to terms with the news of the spread of the coronavirus, some unknown characters attacked General Katumba Wamala. He survived with injuries but his driver and daughter did not. Within an instant, WhatsApp groups I am in were flooded with photos and videos of what had happened.

The videos show a society devoid of humanity. Those with smartphones seemed to be competing to see who would get the better video, better angle or grislier detail. It was sad to watch. Again it emphasises how much we have lost as an organisation and a country by not promoting a universal bond or connection for the good of mankind.