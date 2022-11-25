Style review: Mercy Eke

If you have been following Big Brother Naija closely, you recall that Mercy Eke won the fourth season in 2019. She became the first woman to win the reality show. But she was winning way before this, with her style in the reality TV contest. And four years later, the digital influencer still ranks high up on our moodboards with her on and off-duty fashion.

Whether she is dressing up for a night out, the red carpet, or vacation, the reality TV star never misses a bit with her style. Here are three fashion tips to emulate from her style, and possibly find your way into our good look books.

Invest in a good fit

Understanding what works for your body type. Her looks always look flawless and neat, and it is the fit choice that makes this possible. Whether you are wearing denim, haute couture gown or a slip dress, ensure that your attire fits the tee, because this highly influences how well your attire turns out. Always ensure that every hem, cuff and draping is exactly where it is out to be.

Keep it playful

There are about two or three things that determine what look will be a head-turner; the details, accents and hue. With Eke’s style, a lot of her outfits employ colour, tassels, ruffles or even playful prints. Always keep your outfit fun and with flair, so you can enjoy wearing them. So, think bright hues, fun accents and over-the-top details.

Accessorise for the gods