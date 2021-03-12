The power of words

When you are continually around a negative person, their negative energy will impact on you whether you like it or not

By Min Atek More by this Author

I still recall watching on as the midwife shared details of what was happening in my womb. In a flash, using her three dimensional camera, she zoomed into the baby’s face and he smiled. It was a short but distinct moment.

Until I saw it on camera, I would never have imagined that an unborn child could smile in the womb. Over the last few weeks, I have been pondering on the power and impact of words on our lives.

I remembered the number of times my mother said she would never die poor, despite the fact that our family was living below the poverty line at that time. My mother, a retired nurse, always said there are diseases she would never suffer from. Grounded in her later years, the things she said then have all come to pass. My mother has been a living and practical example of how much power our tongues weld by the things we say.

When you are continually around a negative person, their negative energy will impact on you whether you like it or not. What kind of words are coming out of you first to yourself but more importantly, to your children?

Growing up, many of us were subjected to words about our challenges and weaknesses. Those who were not excelling academically, were often referred to as academic dwarfs. It was normal for many mothers to say things to their children because they were frustrated with the children’s father or their character. We do not judge our parents because that is all they knew how to do.

But today, we should be aware that that style of raising children has grave limitations and diverse impact on children, what they carry into adulthood and how they see and go through life.

Advertisement

We are a sum of the words we are constantly exposed to. Our tongues and mouths become tools by which we establish certain realities in our lives and our environment. What words are we continually saying to our children? How often do we speak about their weaknesses and challenges?

I once remember reading about how the children with the biggest behavioural issues are the ones who needed positive affirmation the most.

When a child annoys you and you want to lash out in anger to discipline them that is the time they need to feel your affirmation. May we be more deliberate in the words that come from our mouths because through them, we create our future and that of our children?