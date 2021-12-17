Prime

Women’s 26-year struggle for gender equality

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

Having a gender-sensitive constitution is one thing and having it implemented is quite another. Forum for Women in Democracy (Fowode) has successfully lobbied for opportunities for women’s representation in public spaces through affirmative action. It has also pushed legislation to give due consideration to women’s needs.

Ten years ago, when Moureen Kyomuhendo was a volunteer with Masindi District NGO Forum, she recounts that “there was no vibrant women’s organisation in the district.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.