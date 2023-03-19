Agassi’s journey of losing weight

When Loice Agassi, a Kenyan, relocated to Kampala, Uganda, three years ago, she fell into a depression. New in the country, she had no job and was carrying some extra weight from child birth. Before pregnancy, she weighed 65kgs but after giving birth to her second child, Agassi weighed 97kgs.

Having given birth to all her children through caesarean section, Agassi says losing weight was challenging, especially since she was a stay at home mother. The extra weight caused body image issues, pushing Agassi into depression. She would always snap at her family and friends.

With time, the mother of two knew she had to make strides to be a healthy mother both in mind and body.

“The first thing I thought of was fitness. I needed something that would not only help me release negative energy, but also improve my health,” she recounts.

Thankfully, when she started her weight loss journey, she was also offered a job. With an income, she was able to enrol for a course that would see her become a fitness trainer.

“After two years, I became a certified fitness coach. Because I knew what other women, especially mothers go through while trying to lose weight after child birth, I decided to focus on helping other women achieve their fitness and health goals,” she explains.

Her first customers, she says, were her close family and friends who had witnessed her weight loss journey and now wanted the same results. Today, the fitness coach with Luisita Fitness has transformed the lives of more than 100 women by encouraging them to eat right and work out regularly.

Put in the work

At the gym, unlike many who start slowly and build momentum with time, Agassi went straight into vigorous exercises.

“I started with cardiovascular exercises and incorporated it with weight training. Although I struggled a bit, just showing up at the gym every day made me feel like I had achieved something and was on my way to achieving my fitness goals,” she says.

Agassi knew she was on the right path so, she purposed to exercise at least four or five times a week.

“I would wake up as early as 5:45am to work out before preparing to leave for work. I also ensured that my family schedules did not interfere with my work out times,” she says.

On the days she felt exhausted or ill, she would take a break. During this time, the fitness coach would engage in lighter workouts such as walking on the treadmill and aerobic classes.

Diet

To make it work, Agassi compliments her workout regimen with a healthy diet. She avoids processed foods and eats a diet that comprises carbohydrates, proteins, fats and vitamins.

“For example, for breakfast, I take oats or sweet potatoes. I then eat rice, beans and meat for lunch and snack on healthy treats such as nuts,” she says.

“The body will naturally crave for almost all foods, which should be consumed considerably. 80 percent should be healthy foods, leaving an allowance of 20 percent processed foods,” she says, adding that processed foods should, however, be eaten in moderation.

Fluids

According to the expert, fluids are a necessity for weight loss, especially since the body is constantly in action during workouts.

“I drink close to three or four litres of water a day and I always carry my bottle of water whether I am going to the gym or at work,” she shares, adding that although she used to take a lot of processed drinks such as soda, she has since given up on these.

“I rely mostly on water and homemade juices packed with fibre,” she adds.

Advice

To lose weight, women will usually try many unhealthy options which Agassi refers to as quick fixes. She urges women to refrain from such practices since they are unrealistic and unhealthy.

“The idea of using slimming pills, gel and juices is not sustainable because it only gets rid of the water weight and not body fat,” she cautions.

She suggests regular exercises and healthy eating, which causes permanent results.