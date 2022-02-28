Exercises that boost heart health

Strength training improves muscle mass and tone, reducing blood pressure over time . 

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Strengthening your heart is one of the best things you can do for your health. And as you know, the best way to strengthen your heart is to exercise.

The benefits of exercise are endless. People who do physical activity regularly are less likely to develop high blood pressure or diabetes. Exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight, which reduces the odds of developing heart disease or stroke. Plus, it boosts mood and improves sleep quality.

