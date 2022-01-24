Benefits of skipping rope for fitness

The thought of skipping rope conjures childhood memories of double dutch, a style of jump-rope where two ropes are moved counter to one another. One person stands on each end of the whirling rope-complex, and a third person jumps in the middle of them.

However, jumping rope can be a great workout for adults as well. A whole-body workout, skipping will greatly improve one’s heart health and muscle strength while also aiding weight loss.

Improved muscle strength

When you skip, you are also exercising your buttocks, calves, thighs, biceps, shoulders and abdominal muscles. Chris Mugabe, a fitness trainer, says various muscle groups are also engaged.

“Besides improving your muscle strength, which is ideal for physical fitness, muscular endurance is enhanced allowing your muscles to exercise for prolonged periods of time while facilitating sudden movements, a common occurrence in athletics,” he says.

Improved cardio fitness

When engaging in any exercise, blood and oxygen must be pumped into the muscles. This leads to an increased heart rate since the heart ensures sustained supply.

“When one skips rope continuously, the process of pumping blood and oxygen into the muscles also exercises the heart. That is not forgetting the lungs as one continually inhales and exhales. All this leads to better cardiorespiratory fitness, which ultimately aids longer exercises without one’s body failing to cope,” Vicky Nakabuye, a fitness enthusiast, says.

Better balance and coordination

Body balance and coordination is a prerequisite for most workouts, skipping inclusive. Mugabe says when skipping, one must coordinate their legs, arms and upper body while ensuring they maintain a constant rhythm.

“While doing this, there is need to maintain body balance so that you easily bounce off the ground and back without falling. Therefore, as you continue skipping, your balance and coordination improves while allowing you to skip faster or in circular motions,” he says.

Bone strengthening

Skipping causes lots of impact on one’s bones as they jump up and down. The continued process, with the right shoes, will make your bones stronger.

“Frequent use of our bones helps in building their density and skipping does an excellent job. All that matters is that one is using the right shoes to ensure that impact with the hard ground is reduced as this might have adverse effects,” Mugabe warns.

It is fun

The reason people fall off the exercising wagon is that they view working out as one task they ought to fulfil. However, skipping is a fun exercise and can be done by people of various ages. Moreover, while it can be done individually, it can also be done as a group, which makes it even merrier.

“Additionally, one can add new stunts as well as levels of difficulty to ensure it is not just mundane rope jumping. With time, it will become your go-to work out and you will be able to do it for longer,” Nakabuye shares.

Frequently Asked Questions

Before you start skipping, these FAQs will provide additional tips on workout sessions.

Q. Can rope skipping help me lose weight?

A. Rope skipping helps you lose up to 10 calories per minute, which translates to 600 calories an hour. However, if you are a beginner, you should aim for a short 20-30 second session with 20-30 seconds of rest and repeat the cycle in sets of three. While skipping encourages bone-building in the body, make sure you do not already have any bone-related complaints.

Q. What kind of surface is ideal for skipping?

A. Make sure you jump on surfaces such as a rubber-mat, vinyl or wood as they can absorb some of the impact from your jumps. Avoid jumping on hard floors such as concrete or asphalt or you will be putting undue stress on your ankles, hips and knees. Also, avoid soft surfaces such as grass or carpet.

Q. How do I determine the right size of a skipping rope for me?

A. Finding out whether a skipping rope is the right size for you or not is simple. Simply stand in the centre of the rope, holding it taut. Check to see if the rope reaches your armpits. If it does, you have found the right size.