Ways to make running feel easier

When we set our New Year resolutions such as running more, exercising more and the like, we do not do so while thinking about the difficulties we will face. It is about the benefits that await us. However, along the way, for various reasons we slack. That said, this year, we hope that we will go for that run and not want to give up halfway the journey.

Take shorter strides

Yes, you have seen the marathon runners take those long strides and you want to pick a leaf. However, Emma Ssenyonyi, a fitness trainer, says this comes with years of practice and body conditioning.

“As you start out, keep your steps shorter thus taking more steps in a minute. That way, you will run more efficiently without tiring fast. The trick is that the shorter the steps, the less energy one consumes as they try to cover each previous step,” he explains.

Keep your focus ahead

In every activity, it helps to keep your eye on the prize rather than the effort you have put in or the journey that stands between you and the finish line.

“This way, you will continually feel energised to keep running. This is because your mind starts perceiving that the remaining distance is small in comparison to the trophy that awaits you. This is very important for people who always fall off the line, mid-way their running journey thus falling back on their resolutions,” Ivy Kikomeko, a fitness expert, says.

Relax your arms

Just as it is with walking, when running or jogging, your hands should be free to swing back and forth. Ssenyonyi says one will use up a lot of energy should they run with tense shoulders and tightly bent elbows.

“Channel this energy into leaning forward and running. Allowing yourself to relax as you run will make it less strenuous as you do not burn lots of energy without covering much distance,” he advises.

Get the right shoes

Just like a truck tyre will not work on a saloon car, the same goes with running; the sporty shoes you use on weekends may not do when running.

“Be intentional when buying your shoes as these should be running shoes and nothing else. Additionally, owing to wear and tear, they will need replacement so that they can serve you optimally. That will save you from discomfort and issues such as pain that comes from using the wrong shoes,” Kikomeko shares.

Lean forward

Your running position might seem automatic or something not worth thinking about but Ssenyonyi says it is important.

“Leaning forward from your ankles rather than at your hips allows you to seem like you are falling forward. This way, the pressure on your legs to push you forward is reduced,” he says.

Start small

One does not have to start with doing a two-kilometre run because it takes a lot of practice to train the muscles to go that far. Therefore, rather than go over and beyond what the body can take, Kikomeko advises one to start small.

“Begin with running around your house to build muscle strength. With time, you will be able to go further. Starting small also keeps you from getting tired and failing to return to your starting point,” she advises.

The other option is to break up the distance so that you do not tire before the endpoint, which is frustrating.

“For example, if you want to run for two kilometres, let the first 500m be for warming up, then run for one-and-a-half kilometres before allowing you to cool off for the remaining distance. This way, you will not get overwhelmed,” Kikomeko says.

Get the right clothing

Choosing to run means you have committed to straining and training your muscles which is hard, in and of itself. Therefore, Emma Ssenyonyi, a fitness trainer, says do not make it more difficult by wearing uncomfortable clothing.

“For example, wear cotton clothing that can easily absorb sweat and for women, avoid wearing a bra with loose straps,” he says.