Enjoying an allergy-free festive season

Holidays are known for many exciting activities including travelling with family. Usually, visiting new places means tasting several new dishes, including sea foods, a common cause of allergies for a number of people.

Ronnah Nankunda, a nutritionist at Impact Nutrition Company Limited, says sea food is any form of sea life eaten as food by humans. This includes fish and shellfish (sea creatures with shells) including snails, oysters and scallops, among others. Other sea foods are crustaceans such as lobsters, shrimps and crabs.

What happens?

Nankunda notes that when one experiences food allergy, it means the body recognises that particular food as a threat/harmful and, therefore, produces antibodies that act against the body tissues resulting in different symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, belching, bloating, redness, cough, skin inflammation, excessive sweating or urination.

Other symptoms include dizziness and migraine headaches, among others.

“An allergy is the immune system’s reaction triggered by an individual eating a food they are sensitive to. Each individual may react differently to a given food; they could react just because they are close to where the food is being made or because their food came in contact with something they are allergic to,” Nankunda mentions.

Food allergies can begin to manifest at any age and in children, the foods that most commonly cause an allergic reaction include milk, eggs, peanuts and fish, among others.

Diagnosis

Nankunda states that the process of diagnosing a food allergy starts once an individual recognises that they have particular reactions after eating or being exposed to a given food.

This individual will then need to consult a specialist, with whom they will have comprehensive conversations about the cause of the allergic reaction. Some biochemical tests such as complete blood count to rule out other causes of the symptoms will also be carried out.

Elimination of that food from one’s diet for a given period of time will also be recommended, with the food being reintroduced later to confirm whether it is indeed the cause of one’s allergic reactions.

Prevention

Prevention of food allergies calls for assertiveness in reading food labels so as to avoid products that may contain ingredients one is allergic to. Care should also be taken when handling utensils used at home or restaurants as well as equipment in production units.

Tips to control allergens at home

According to www.eatright.org, because you are in control of what is served at your own home, this can be the safest option when managing food allergies. You may choose to prepare only ‘safe’ foods and let guests know what they can and cannot bring into the house. If you have foods containing allergens, designate separate areas for these foods to be served so as to prevent cross-contact.

Nankunda says it is also important to remember that while cooking from scratch may seem cumbersome, it helps ensure food and prep areas are free from food allergens. Cooking at home will also help you save a lot of time since you do not have to look out for or read every ingredient list.

Read ingredient labels.

www.eatright.org cautions one to always read all ingredient labels even if you think a product is allergen-free. Food manufacturers change formulas, which may introduce allergens into previously ‘safe’ foods and beverages.

Additionally, prevent cross-contact and cross-contamination by always washing your hands before and after handling any food item.

Away from home

Jane Rose Naggayi, a nurse, says one thing that she has noticed always works is one carrying their own snacks.

Bring your own allergen-free snacks and desserts, since baked goods feature common allergens such as wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts and soy. Pack snacks such as fresh fruit, carrots with hummus, popcorn and seeds.

For example, she tips, for easy festive desserts, melt chocolate chips as a dip for dried fruit or allergen-free cookies, or bake apples sprinkled with cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with allergen-free whipped topping.

According to www.extendedstayamerica.com, while we usually suggest trying new things and stepping outside of your comfort zone when in a new atmosphere, in instances like this, sometimes a classic can be the safest option.

If you are out and about and see a menu item that looks enticing, but you are not sure what ingredients it includes, it may be best to stick with something you can rely on.

Note

• Read ingredient labels thoroughly, even if it is an item you would not think would contain your food allergen. If a food does not have an ingredient label, avoid that food.





• Speak to a restaurant’s manager and chef about what you need before dining out. Order food that is simply prepared and avoid desserts, as they often contain or have come into contact with food allergens.

• Before traveling, plan for how food allergies will be managed. For example, will you pack your own food for the trip? Will you need additional medication? Make sure you keep emergency medication in your carry-on luggage if you are flying.

• If your child has food allergies, teach them which foods they must avoid and what these foods look like.