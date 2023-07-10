Here is why you should try a plant-based diet

A plant-based diet is a dietary pattern whose foods are mostly made up of thoseproduced from plants. More people are seeking to improve their health by making better choices about low fat consumption and high fibre content.

Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at Human Mechanic Physiotherapy Ltd, the ever-growing market of plant-based alternatives has managed to replicate many meat and dairy-based foods to offer greater choices that would relatively ease the transition to reduce or even completely eradicate animal products.

"It is important to note that going vegan does not necessarily mean being healthy. Today, supermarket shelves are packed with processed products, dairy free desserts and treats that may not necessarily help you achieve your health goals but instead, be detrimental to your health," she says.

However, when followed the right way, plant-based diets are packed with several benefits such as lowering your cancer risk, bad cholesterol levels and managing your weight as well as being able to get all the vital nutrients that the body needs for proper function.

Benefits

Plant-based foods support the body's immune system since they are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants that help keep the cells healthy.

A daily intake of such foods would reduce your risk of heart failure, maintain better cholesterol levels as well as reduce inflammation. Food from plants could help in your weight management because it reduces your fat intake and improves your insulin sensitivity.

According to research, fruits and vegetables can, when eaten in the right combinations and at the right times, help improve insulin sensitivity and treat diabetes because they have a lower glycemic index and high fibre content.

Eating foods that are plant-based improves your gut health, which increases your nutrient absorption levels and reduces inflammation. The fibre contained in these foods can lower bad cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugar.

“This fibre keeps you satisfied for a long time and is great for good bowel management. A combination of these is essential for your weight management,” Twebaze says.

Food options

Before immersing yourself into the vegan pattern, it is recommended that you get informed about the alternatives that you will need to replace with your animal-based foods in order to get all the nutrients.

A healthy diet is one which is rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes (beans or lentils), whole grains, nuts, seeds, lean proteins and low-fat dairy products.

Fruits and vegetables are a healthy treat for the body and are available in a variety of types and colours. The wider the range of colour the more the benefit to the body.

Fruits are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that help reduce the action of free radicals in the body thereby reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease and inflammation which supports your body's optimal health.

According to Twebaze, vegetables, which often form the foundation of a plant-based diet provide the body with important nutrients to support its essential processes. They are also low in sugar and often contain less calories.

Eating at least five portions of fresh vegetables each day can help the body keep up with the demands it faces and help you to feel healthier and happier.

Where possible, Twebaze recommends, one should opt for organic fruits and vegetables that have minimal or no pesticides sprayed on them since pesticides are harmful to the body.

While limiting or even cutting out dairy products from your diet, replace milk with plant-based milk from almonds and cashew nuts, oats, soy and coconuts.

Caution

While on plant-based diets, Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist, says it is important to ensure that you get a sufficient amount of protein. Usually, animal products such as meat, fish and dairy are the main sources of protein but seeds can be a great plant-based alternative that can also provide essential minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper and manganese.

Almonds, chia seeds are a particularly good choice, as they contain a good amount of protein, are high in fibre and can also help to boost your level of heart-healthy Omega-3 fats, which support heart and brain health.