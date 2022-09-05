Kitibwa needs Shs20m for heart surgery

During her pregnancy, Prossy Nakalyowa, 32, started suspecting that her baby was not developing normally. Although she was seven months pregnant, doctors at the hospital estimated her to be only five months.

Although she gave birth to a full term baby, he was evidently weak and his cries were laboured. He also could not breast feed.

A month later, Kitiibwa developed a cough and because it was persistent, the mother took him to Kiwoko Hospital in Luweero District. After tests, she was told that her son has a heart problem and was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for more tests.

A scan revealed that Kitiibwa had two holes in the heart. He was given medication and Nakalyowa was asked to take him back after three months.

“The medicine was to help him breathe properly. I was also advised to start saving money for surgery, ” she says.

Three months later, with the lockdown and its effects, Nakalyowa could not get enough money to travel back to Mulago National Referral Hospital. Thankfully, Kitiibwa was doing fairly well.

“In January, I was able to take him back to Mulago where the doctor said he could only see one hole, and not two. However, Kitiibwa still needed surgery,” she says.

On August 5, Kitiibwa fell ill and was admitted for a week. This time, the doctor said Kitiibwa’s condition had worsened and surgery should be done as soon as possible. This surgery, the doctor added, would cost approximately Shs20m in India.

Nakalyowa is in no position to raise this amount of money and is, therefore, calling on Good Samaritans to help her son get surgery and live a full life.

Please send any assistance to:

Equity Bank account: 1011102274916 (John Matovu)

Mobile money: +256 770714324 (John Matovu)

+256 770827232 (Nakalyowa Prossy)