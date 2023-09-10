Mwesigwa needs Shs150m for bone marrow transplant

The family of four-year-old Dalton Mwesigwa is kindly requesting Good Samaritans to help them raise Shs150m needed urgently for a life-saving stem cell/ bone marrow transplant in India.

Dalton Mwesigwa was born with sickle cell disease (SCD). Mwesigwa is, however, a high risk patient according to Dr Daniel Muyanja from the Joint Clinical Research Centre In Lubowa.

“He needs a bone marrow transplant because of the SCD related complications he began getting, at such a young age. He has had multiple strokes and at one point developed seizures all before four years of age. Getting these many severe complications of the disease at a young age makes him a high-risk patient for further complications as he grows older. Since he is still young, he would strongly benefit from a bone marrow transplant.” Dr Muyanja explains.

Dr Muyanja also adds that due to Mwesigwa’s complications from SCD, he has been receiving multiple transfusions using an automated red blood cell exchange procedure.

As a result, he at one point developed antibodies to red blood cells, which made it difficult for him to effectively receive his routine red blood cell exchanges. Fortunately, he received medication that enabled his body to clear the antibodies.

However, he still requires a red blood cell exchange every four months, which still exposes him to the risks of regular blood transfusion. In addition, the cost of one red blood cell exchange procedure is about Shs3m, which is difficult to sustain. A bone marrow transplant will surely be beneficial to him.

Elizabeth Nahuulu, Mwesigwa’s mother and resident of Naluvule Village in Wakiso sub-county, Wakiso District, says they have tried to collect some money from family and friends but it is still very little.

“He is such lively happy boy, I only pray that he gets a chance to get the treatment and live a normal life. We will, therefore, be grateful for any help given,” Nahuulu says.

Please send any contributions to 0777945100 or 0704854286 in the name of Elizabeth Nahuulu.

