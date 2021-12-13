The basics of carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the body and the body uses them as fuel for cells. They consist of sugar, starch, and dietary fibre that naturally occurs in plant foods and dairy products in the form of milk sugar called lactose.

During digestion, the body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is the main source of energy for the brain and muscles. One’s carbohydrate needs depend on body size, activity levels, and blood sugar levels.

Types

According to Bena Okiria, a nutritionist, there are several types of carbohydrates and some sources are healthier than others. Dietary fibre for instance, naturally occurs in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, and whole grains and is not easily digested.

This type of carbohydrate is a healthier choice and essential for promoting bowel movements, may help in weight loss and lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Starch is a complex carbohydrate and it takes your body longer to break it down. Starch includes grains and their products such as bread, crackers, pasta, and rice. Some complex carbohydrate foods are better choices than others just like it is with total sugars.

Sources

The healthiest sources of carbohydrates are usually unprocessed or minimally processed whole grains, vegetables and whole fruits. These, according to Okiria, promote good health by delivering several nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Unhealthier sources of carbohydrates include white bread, pastries, soda, and other highly processed or refined foods. These items contain easily digested carbohydrates that may contribute to weight gain, interfere with weight loss, and promote diabetes and heart disease.

Examples of healthy whole grains include whole wheat bread, rye, barley and quinoa. Also, pumpkin, potatoes, cassava, beans, lentils, peas, yoghurt, bananas, fresh fruit and vegetables are better starch choices than highly refined white bread.

Making healthier choices

According to healthline.com, in order to make healthy choices of carbohydrate food sources, you may consider their glycemic index (GI), which ranks how quickly food raises blood sugar levels.

Foods with a high GI cause a rapid spike in blood sugar and may increase a person’s risk for type 2 diabetes and other health concerns, including heart disease and being overweight.

“Foods with a low GI take longer for the body to digest, leading to more balanced blood sugar levels and together with exercise and regular sleep, can help a person maintain health and a moderate weight.”

Usually, what increases the GI score of a food is the milling and grinding, which often removes the starchy endosperm (inner part of the seed), which is the starch. The process also strips the foods of minerals and vitamins. It is, therefore, important to eat unrefined carbohydrates.

After a meal, Dr Henry Ssekyanzi, a general practitioner at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says carbohydrates are converted into glucose, causing an increase in the blood sugars which in turn causes the pancreas to produce insulin, a hormone that allows the body’s cells to use this sugar for energy or storage.

For carbohydrates with a high GI, the spike of sugar levels happens very quickly and over time, repeated spikes in blood sugar levels can impair the cells that make insulin, wearing them out.

“The body may in turn stop generating insulin, or will not be able to use it properly resulting in insulin resistance. Insulin resistance increases the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and other medical conditions,” he says.

Although obesity is linked to a high intake of carbs, it is important to remember that a sedentary lifestyle, not getting enough sleep, genetic factors, stress and eating large portions of food, among others are some of the causes. Therefore, if one wants to have to a healthy body weight, Dr Sekyanzi recommends a well-balanced diet with unprocessed carbohydrates, getting enough sleep and enough physical activity.