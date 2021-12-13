The basics of carbohydrates

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • During digestion, the body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is the main source of energy for the brain and muscles. One’s carbohydrate needs depend on body size, activity levels, and blood sugar levels. 

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the body and the body uses them as fuel for cells. They consist of sugar, starch, and dietary fibre that naturally occurs in plant foods and dairy products in the form of milk sugar called lactose. 

