Waiswa needs Shs185m for bone marrow transplant

Ethan Waiswa, a 17-year-old high school student at Seeta High School in Mukono District, suffers from sickle cell disease. The first born of three siblings is the only child who suffers from the disease in the family.

According to Kefa Waiswa, (father), Waiswa was diagnosed with the disease at the age of two and has continued to suffer from its complications. He is a member of Sickle cell Care Foundation and Sickle cell Association of Uganda at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he has got most of his treatment throughout his childhood.

“Many times he has suffered severe pain that has seen him in and out of hospital on top of frequent blood transfusions. During the lockdown in 2020, after an examination by the doctors, my son was found to have weakened bones and needed a bone marrow transplant,” he says.

Waiswa tried to look for money during this time but he failed to raise the money. Also, because the country was in lockdown, there was nothing much he could do. Despite these challenges, Waiswa has been able to study and complete his Senior Four exams.

“I was worried because he was very sick the week before exams. Surprisingly, he sat them without any challenges but on the last day, he fell ill again and struggled to write the last paper. Immediately after, he was hospitalised.”

The weakened bones have now worsened into paralysis of the legs and according to the doctors, Waiswa needs surgery not later than January 2024.

“Doctors say bone marrow transplant will give him complete healing from the disease. The transplant slated to take place in the United Kingdom will cost Shs185m, which will cater for the hospital stay, treatment and his uncle, the donor.”