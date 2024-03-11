Why is my right testicle getting bigger?

I have noticed that my right testicle has increased in size but when I press it, I do not feel any pain. Is it cancer? Ssalongo

Dear Ssalongo

Much as you say it is the testicle which has enlarged, other parts, including scrotal contents when they get more or bigger could cause what may be perceived as an enlarged testicle.

It is usual for the right testicle to be slightly larger than the left and many men may never notice this. However, if the testicle is much bigger but not painful, abdominal contents including fluid in the scrotum (hydrocele), fat or intestines (hernia), enlarged veins outside the testicle but inside the scrotum, (varicoceles) may be to blame. It is in rare cases that this might be testicular cancer.

A simple test, such as an ultrasound scan can be done to determine what the problem is so that it is resolved.

Are gallstones hereditary?

What are gallstones and are they inherited since in my family, three people have undergone operations for gallstones. Can the stones be mistaken for ulcers? Paul Kalemire

Hello Paul,

Under the liver is a small sac called a gall bladder, which contains a greenish yellow liquid (bile) formed by the liver.

Gallstones (cholelithiasis) form when part of the bile hardens into stone-like material since this bile has too much fat referred to as cholesterol and bile pigment (bilirubin). Gallstones can also occur when the gallbladder does not empty properly.

Those aged 40 years and above, are overweight, eat foods containing too much fat, live a sedentary lifestyle, have diseases such as diabetes or sickle cell anaemia, may risk getting gallstones.

It is true that some of the said risks may run in families but it is also true that just having a family history of gallstones on its own, may risk one getting gallstones.

Gallstones can be prevented by eating alot of fruits and vegetables while avoiding to take a lot of fatty foods, including dairy products. One should also be cautious about getting involved in regular physical activity (since too much physical activity could lead to too fast weight loss and formation of gallstones).

The majority of people with gallstones have no symptoms and, therefore, require no treatment. Some people, however, may have symptoms such as excruciating upper abdomen pain requiring surgical removal of the gallbladder as treatment.

The upper abdominal pain and too much gas in the abdomen related to gallstones may be mistaken for peptic ulcer disease, requiring thorough medical examinations such as gastroendoscopy and abdominal ultrasound scanning to differentiate the two.