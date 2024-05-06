You are just pickles away from a healthier you

Pickles, you may have noticed fruits and vegetables submerged in water-like liquid in glass containers on supermarket shelves and pondered what those fancy looking food staffs were—well, those are pickles.

Definition

Pickles are vegetables or fruits that have been preserved in brine or vinegar. One strategy for increasing the shelf life of fruits and vegetables is to preserve them as pickles. The art of making pickles is known as 'pickling', and it has been an integral part of all the communities and cultures across the globe for millions of years.

By immersing food items in a solution of salt (brine) or vinegar, the natural microflora are inhibited, preventing spoilage and contamination for extended periods, sometimes up to two years without refrigeration.

A brine is a high-concentration solution of salt (usually sodium chloride) in water. Classic pickle brine recipes use white vinegar, white sugar, kosher salt, and water. You can then add other flavoring ingredients, such as pickling spices, red wine vinegar, herbs, peppers, and more.

Nutritional benefits

Probiotics and anti-oxidants

According to Agnes Kuhla, a dietician at Slim Possible, pickles are a good source of probiotics. Probiotics, commonly known as "good" or "friendly" bacteria, are the microorganisms that grow in pickles during the pickling process. When you consume pickles, you introduce these beneficial bacteria into your digestive system. These aid in the balance of gut microorganisms, thereby promoting digestion and nutrient absorption, which then forms a protective coating on the intestinal mucosa, finally increasing immunity.

“If you can go for two or more days without doing number two, then there is something wrong. Because pickles are high in probiotics, regular consumption will improve your bowl movements. Within four weeks, you will also notice an improvement in your skin since all the toxins will be moving out of your body effectively,” Kuhla explains.

Kuhla also says that because probiotics in pickles help to enhance immunity, she recommends them for schoolchildren as a preventive measure against common communicable diseases like cough and flu, which are common among school going children. Pickles are also a rich source of antioxidants. Probiotic bacteria produce lactic acid, an antioxidant that serves as a fuel for exercise and other physical activities.

Vitamins and minerals

Pickles are also rich in essential minerals and vitamins like vitamin C, A, and K. Among these, vitamin K stands out; it promotes bone health and prevents blood clots.

Consumption of pickles, will also help, maintain electrolyte levels in the body. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalances are common concerns, especially here in Uganda, where temperature levels are very high.

The combination of sodium from salt in the brine and potassium from vegetables produces a dynamic duo of electrolytes that play a small but noticeable role in not only rebalancing the electrolytes in the body but will also help to keep you hydrated.

Weight loss

Pickles are also a great weight management tool. The low-calorie, high-fiber nature of pickles might contribute to feelings of fullness and support weight management efforts.

Types of pickles

It is worth noting that practically all fruits and vegetables can be pickled, and Uganda is blessed with a variety of organic fruits and vegetables.

You can pickle a variety of fruits and vegetables, such as red onions, raw mangoes, dill, sweet peppers, cucumbers, pineapples, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, beetroot, semi-ripe pawpaw, celery, and tomatoes, among others. You can also combine fruits and vegetables together, which allows for a variety of flavor combinations to suit your taste.

Caution

Always scoop the pickles out with a plastic spoon, not metal. Do not consume the brine, to eat drain the pickles out of the brine. The salt (sodium) content in the brine is not healthy more so for people with high blood pressure.

How to make your own pickle

Homemade pickles offer a delicious and customizable alternative to store-bought varieties.

To make your own pickles, you'll need vinegar (such as white or distilled, apple cider, or red wine vinegar), salt, a sweetener like honey (optional), and your choice of fruits or vegetables. You will also need a self-sealing mason jar (glass jar); you can find these in stores. Begin by preparing your produce—cut, slice, dice, or your choice of fruit or vegetable, and then pack it into a clean glass container.

Then, prepare the brine by boiling together water, salt, vinegar, and sweetener (if using), and pour it over the produce. Seal the container and allow it to pickle at room temperature for at least 18 hours, depending on the type of pickle desired.

“The red onion pickle, for example, will be ready even after 3 hours. But to get the most from it, give it at least 12 hours. If you make it today and eat it tomorrow, however, the fermentation period should not go beyond seven days. The ones in supermarkets can last for a year because of the type of brine used."

Pickles are very versatile and can be eaten in a variety of ways they can be a perfect layering for a sandwich, they are a perfect infusion in coslaw, you can put your pickles in a wrap, and you can eat them as a side dish as well. They are also a beautiful addition to a barbecue. You can eat them as a snack, or eat them on toasted bread.