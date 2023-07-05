A guide to buying a washing machine

Gone are the days when washing machines were household appliances for the rich, now anybody can afford a washing machine. There are a number of washing machines on the market today that are not only affordable, but energy efficient as well.

Choosing the right washing machine is a process that should be carefully thought out. With the average washing machine lasting up to about 10 years, according to, Crispus Kyeyune, a salesperson at Prestige Appliances, it is a long-term purchase, so making a hasty and uninformed selection would be a bad idea.



So before you go out to buy your washing machine, here is what you should know to make an informed selection.



The type

Fully automatic washing machines

Fully automatic washing machines only have one washing tub. Semi-automatic washing machines, on the other hand typically have two separate tubs; an initial washing tub and a separate drying tub that spins the clothes.

Fully automatic washing machines are the more popular of the two types. Automatic washing machines perform all the steps of the wash cycle at just a click of a button, including the washing, agitating, rinsing, and spinning.

They are much easier to use, to wash, all you have to do, is add laundry detergent, fabric softener, and maybe bleach to the laundry, then select desired settings and press start. These days, fully automatic machines often include smart technology that can determine the best wash cycle and temperature for your clothes as well.

Semi-automatic washing machines

Semi-automatic washing machines on the other hand require some labour from the user, as they have to manually transfer the clothes into the spinning tub to wring them, which happens in the same barrel with an automatic machine.

Using a semi-automatic/twin tub machine involves manually filling the washing tub with water, adding your clothes and detergent, running the first cycle, draining the machine, and then moving the clothes to the spinning tub.

Semi-automatic washing machines can only be top-loading due to the nature of their functionality. Fully automatic washing machines, on the other hand, come both versions, they can be top or front loading. In a top load washing machine, clothes are loaded from the top side as its tub sits vertically in the machine. The clothes in a front loading washing machine are loaded into the machine from the front side, as its drum sits horizontally.



Semi- atomic machines are more affordable than fully automated washing machines. They are also sold in a compact, mini versions which are perfect for apartments without washer-dryer hookup.

They often come in portable sizes, which can easily fit in a bathroom or other small space. Fully automatic washing machines are significantly more expensive, they also use much more water. Bloomberg.com points out that an average fully automatic machine uses 20 gallons of water to clean just 1 tablespoon of dirt.



Washing machine capacity

Washing machine capacity depends on the number of people at home, if you have a large family you will want a washing machine which can take larger loads. If you have a house full of people, and the laundry is done say with two weeks, you are better off with a large capacity washing machine.

But if you are not as many and you wash frequently, then you can go for smaller one. However, if a small one is what you can afford, you can still divide the clothes into multiple wash cycles.

Efficiency

How efficient is your washing machine when it comes to saving power and water? An economical washing machine means savings in the long run.

Does it have a dryer?

If you live a busy life and you don’t have time hang out the washing, a washing machine with an inbuilt dryer might be a suitable option for you. But since Uganda has a tropical climate you can save up energy by simply hanging your clothes on the hung lines outside as you would after a hand wash.

Size

Top load machines tend to be narrower than front load fully-automatic washing machines. Do you need to put your washing machine in a tight corner? If you have the extra space get a larger washing machine for larger loads.

Spin cycle

This feature is used for drying clothes and it is determined as revolutions per minute (rpm). The higher the revolutions per minute, the better, the machine will dry your clothes, but that is dependent, on the material of the clothes, you want to dry. The spin cycle for delicate clothes is 300-500 rpm, while the spin cycle for thicker clothes like jeans is around 1,000 rpm.

Material

The tubs are usually is made out of stainless steel, porcelain-enamel, or plastic. Stainless steel tubs are the best, according to Kyeyune, as they can withstand high spin speeds and do not chip and rust over time as the enamel tend to.



Wash settings

Some washing machines have unique features such as quick wash, wash programmes, child lock, hot wash/ temperature control, digital control and so on. With the high tech models, you can even customise and save your favourite settings.

Forinstance, for tough stains, you might want to invest in a washing machine with a pre-soak cycle.

Prices

Semi-automatic machines range from Shs800, 000 to Shs1,000,000. Automatic washing machines go for a price as low as Shs1, 000,000 and as high as Shs3, 500,000. Washing machines without a dryer, are cheaper than those with a dryer. The more advanced the settings and features are, the more costly the machine.

You can find good quality washing machine in appliance shops on Kampala Road.