Design that perfect laundry room

Laundry rooms, which had become extinct from Ugandan architecture are making a comeback. But why should you dedicate a room for laundry?

A laundry room provides a dedicated space for you to do your laundry. It also eliminates that irritating stench of dirty laundry from your bathroom or bedrooms.

With shelving or built-in cabinets it can also be used as storage space for household items. Although many new homes now have laundry rooms, many of them are just large and gloomy spaces.

However, with a few tweaks, one can transform that dingy space into beautiful and peaceful space. Well-designed laundry rooms are productive and attractive work areas.

Before you begin designing your laundry room, think of the activities you expect to take place there. Obviously, the main activity is washing, so consider how your clothes will be washed.

Are you planning to buy a washing machine or you will use sinks and basins for the washing? If you are buying a washing machine, consider size and type and where you will place it. This will also guide you on where to place the counter and how much space will be available.

Layout

Design your space to streamline activities in order to save time. The layout should enable workflow to move around safely and comfortably. It may be appropriate to elevate appliances to reduce bending or crouching for the person doing laundry.

If possible, consider positioning your washing machine between your sink and laundry baskets, allowing you to transfer clothing directly between these areas.

Positioning the dryer next to or above the washing machine reduces double handling, and ensures you have bench space close-by so clothing can be folded or sorted directly from your dryer. Include a space for a dryer if you use one, or a clothes line to hang wet clothes.

Cabinetry

One of the important features of a laundry room is the cabinetry. A good cabinet set will improve the functionality of the room and eliminate clutter. An important factor while choosing laundry room cabinet material is its resistance to humidity since laundry rooms tend to get quite damp. There are a variety of materials, styles and finishes on the market, such as:

Melamine

Melamine is a more light-weight and cheaper material than real wood. Depending on how it is finished, melamine has better resistance to heat and moisture, making it ideal for the laundry room. It also requires low maintenance than many other materials.

Metal

Metal cabinets offer durability and strength, then metal cabinets are by far the ideal choice for you. They also have the advantage of being painted to match with the rest of the room. These cabinets are also more affordable, making them a suitable choice for a lot of people.

Wood

Wood is also a popular material for laundry wood cabinets. Real wood has a high humidity resistance level making it more durable than other types of wood. The stain and seal on wood is highly important, especially in the laundry room, where you may spill soap or place hot clothing against the wood routinely.

Location

Another key consideration when choosing cabinets for your laundry room is where to put them. In general, it is best to install appliances first and fit your cabinets around them.

Overhead cabinets are not only a good idea, but a big advantage because they increase your storage space without taking up floor space.

Investing in overhead cabinets instead of racks will also help keep your laundry room organised and neat. Base cabinets offer more space than the overhead ones but take up more space. You can place these under some of your countertop areas. If you have a small space, you can install your cabinets in the nooks and crannies.

Ventilation

Ventilation in a laundry room is also key for air flow. The metal vent-pipe that runs outside should be short as possible to maximize air flow.

Another tip is to install a self-closing exhaust vent to keep air from outside, coming into your house while the dryer is not running.

Finally, consider putting a ventilator or fan on the ceiling to prevent moisture from building up. The last thing you want is mold growth in your space.

Paint

A coat of paint can really transform a room. However, the paint chosen should be able to withstand humidity, water stains and others. One of the trendiest laundry room colour right now is the all-white. The bright tone of white makes everything instantly look cleaner and fresh. White makes the room appear larger and more open.Because it reflects light better than any colour and make the space brighter.

Floor

In rooms that are susceptible to moisture, tiles are a great choice. They are easy to wash and protect your mess-prone floors. Tiles will keep your laundry room feeling neat and clean because they are easy to clean.

Ceramic tiles are also slip-resistant making them ideal for a place that tends to wet floors. Tiles will also keep the spread of bacteria, mold and mildew at bay, making your space healthy.

Ceramic tiles are suitable for almost anywhere in your laundry room and come in a variety of colours, patterns, natural looks, sizes, shapes and even textures. When tiling, consider running a short tile band skirting up the wall to prevent damage in case of water leaks.

Lighting

Take full advantage of the windows in the room for natural lighting. Dim lights make every place depressing and the laundry room is not an exception. Install bulbs that have higher voltage and add lamps around the room to brighten things up. If possible add a window to or ventilation for to allow natural light into the room.

Ample lighing will also enable you to use the room for more activities. For instance you can turn one corner into a reading nook.

Customize

There are so many tips and ideas available to turn your laundry room into an enjoyable and productive space, however, what matters most is designing a place that serves your needs.

All elements that do not serve your particular needs can be kept out of the laundry room while focusing on those that do.

When choosing storage, colour, and materials make sure they represent your personal tastes.